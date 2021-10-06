West Central School Drama will present the holiday musical, “The Gift of the Magi,” by Beverly Breers and Faith Grant, on Nov. 5 and 6 at the school. Adapted from O’Henry, the story is set at Christmas in New York in 1905. The audience will experience the spirit of giving and sacrifice along with a comedic twist to inspire all ages.
Shows begin at 7 p.m. with tickets for $6 per person. The drama department fundraising goals include purchasing new microphones and purchasing and creating new scenery flats for the stage sets with help from staff. For the sound improvements, they will also look to the school booster club and foundation.