West Central presented on Tuesday senior scholarships in the auditorium and fine arts awards and a showcase in the gym, along with some award-winning choir and band performances. Visual art exhibits were presented in the commons area.

Publications teacher Robin Fliehler contributed the scholarship listing.

SCHOLARSHIPS

• School to Work Award – Garrison Houge (presented by Steve Milder)

• Associate of Arts degree from NICC – Isabelle Steinbronn, Emma Michels Mikaela Kime, Aaliyah Gordon, Chloe Huckins Gibson and Taylor Adams Carey

• U.S. Marine Corps Awards: Scholastic Excellence Award to Chloe Huckins Gibson; Distinguished Athlete Awards to Aaliyah Gordon and Logan Wescott; and Semper Fidelis Award to Cydara Allwood.

• Bernie Saggau Award to Aaliyah Gordon

• Class of 2022 Senior Leadership Award – Mikaela Kime

• Fayette County Bar Association American Citizenship Award – Mikaela Kime

• School Citizenship Award – Cydara Allwood

• Class of 2022 Valedictorian and KWWL’s Best of Class – Mikaela Kime

• Governor Recognition Award – Cydara Allwood

High Academic Achievement– Cydara Allwood, Aaliyah Gordon, Chloe Huckins Gibson and Garrison Houge

Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship – Isabelle Steinbronn

Kaiden Estling Scholarship – Cydara Allwood, Nathan Dolf, Chloe Huckins Gibson, Aaliyah Gordon, Elizabeth Hepperle, Mikaela Kime, Emma Michels, Devin Richards, Marissa Skinner, Isabelle Steinbronn and Gladice Mathews

McCarthy Scholarship – Emma Michels and Chloe Huckins Gibson

Mercy One Auxiliary Scholarship – Mikaela Kime

Class of 1972 Scholarships – Cydara Allwood, Nathan Dolf, Chloe Huckins Gibson, Aaliyah Gordon, Elizabeth Hepperle, Mikaela Kime, Emma Michels, Devin Richards, Marissa Skinner, Isabelle Steinbronn and Gladice Mathews

Community Bank Scholarship – Chloe Huckins Gibson

Duane Clefisch Memorial Scholarship – Mikaela Kime and Cydara Allwood

Roger and Cheryl Arthur Family Trust Scholarships – Aaliyah Gordon and Elizabeth Hepperle

Willis “Bill” Ruff Scholarship – Isabelle Steinbronn

Gene Klinge Memorial Scholarship – Aaliyah Gordon

West Central Booster Club Scholarships – Emma Michels, Aaliyah Gordon, Nathan Dolf, Devin Richards, Cydara Allwood and Chloe Huckins Gibson

Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation/NICC Scholarship – Marissa Skinner

Chaplain Jim “Burley” Hansel Memorial Scholarship – Mikaela Kime and Emma Michels

