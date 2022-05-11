West Central presented on Tuesday senior scholarships in the auditorium and fine arts awards and a showcase in the gym, along with some award-winning choir and band performances. Visual art exhibits were presented in the commons area.
Publications teacher Robin Fliehler contributed the scholarship listing.
SCHOLARSHIPS
• School to Work Award – Garrison Houge (presented by Steve Milder)
• Associate of Arts degree from NICC – Isabelle Steinbronn, Emma Michels Mikaela Kime, Aaliyah Gordon, Chloe Huckins Gibson and Taylor Adams Carey
• U.S. Marine Corps Awards: Scholastic Excellence Award to Chloe Huckins Gibson; Distinguished Athlete Awards to Aaliyah Gordon and Logan Wescott; and Semper Fidelis Award to Cydara Allwood.
• Bernie Saggau Award to Aaliyah Gordon
• Class of 2022 Senior Leadership Award – Mikaela Kime
• Fayette County Bar Association American Citizenship Award – Mikaela Kime
• School Citizenship Award – Cydara Allwood
• Class of 2022 Valedictorian and KWWL’s Best of Class – Mikaela Kime
• Governor Recognition Award – Cydara Allwood
High Academic Achievement– Cydara Allwood, Aaliyah Gordon, Chloe Huckins Gibson and Garrison Houge
Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship – Isabelle Steinbronn
Kaiden Estling Scholarship – Cydara Allwood, Nathan Dolf, Chloe Huckins Gibson, Aaliyah Gordon, Elizabeth Hepperle, Mikaela Kime, Emma Michels, Devin Richards, Marissa Skinner, Isabelle Steinbronn and Gladice Mathews
McCarthy Scholarship – Emma Michels and Chloe Huckins Gibson
Mercy One Auxiliary Scholarship – Mikaela Kime
Class of 1972 Scholarships – Cydara Allwood, Nathan Dolf, Chloe Huckins Gibson, Aaliyah Gordon, Elizabeth Hepperle, Mikaela Kime, Emma Michels, Devin Richards, Marissa Skinner, Isabelle Steinbronn and Gladice Mathews
Community Bank Scholarship – Chloe Huckins Gibson
Duane Clefisch Memorial Scholarship – Mikaela Kime and Cydara Allwood
Roger and Cheryl Arthur Family Trust Scholarships – Aaliyah Gordon and Elizabeth Hepperle
Willis “Bill” Ruff Scholarship – Isabelle Steinbronn
Gene Klinge Memorial Scholarship – Aaliyah Gordon
West Central Booster Club Scholarships – Emma Michels, Aaliyah Gordon, Nathan Dolf, Devin Richards, Cydara Allwood and Chloe Huckins Gibson
Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation/NICC Scholarship – Marissa Skinner
Chaplain Jim “Burley” Hansel Memorial Scholarship – Mikaela Kime and Emma Michels