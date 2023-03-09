West Central Drama students have begun rehearsing a celestial comedy. They will present the “The Education of Angels” by Matthew Carlin, at 7 p.m. on both April 21 and 22, in the school auditorium. Tickets will be sold at the door both nights.
Returning seniors involved are Gracelyn Neumann-Birchard, Alan Streittmatter, Bryce Tellin, Isaac George, and first time senior Evan Recker.
The two-act play from Brooklyn Publishers follows two angels-in-training who are sent back to earth for their final exam. They are left to counsel a man trying to decide whether or not to go through with a wedding.
The groom alone can see one of the angels and must contend with a domineering ex-wife.
The situation leads one of the angels, in addition to the groom-to-be, to do some soul-searching.