The weather has definitely been a factor the past month in determining whether or not to have school. We have made more weather decisions based upon the cold rather than the snow. There is also another reason for canceling school this year that we’ve not had to deal with in the past; running short on staff during the cold and flu season. It is tough to determine if it would be better to cancel school because we wouldn’t have enough staff to cover classes. When possible we use our in-house staff that is available to cover classes where staff is missing but that becomes difficult when they have their own classes to teach. When things like weather come into play it is easier to decide to cancel school so students and staff are safe. That has had to happen a couple of times. I want to thank everyone who came out for Pack the Gym. Despite our first postponement, your turnout and support made it a great event. I should also commend all of our staff who showed up and supported the event.
You fundraising supported several groups. At last count, well over $3,000 was collected that will support many of our students in a variety of activities. Thank you for your support.
We are still looking for coaches in various sports, please have those interested in working with our students contact us. We have many open positions in the district; everything from coaching to working with students as an associate and substitute teaching. Please contact the main office if you have an interest in a position.
I want to encourage every parent and community member to reach out to our local legislators and ask them to support our school district. Our two people are Chad Ingels and Craig Johnson. Even though Supplemental State Aid (SSA) has been decided, by the time this newsletter is published, you can still advocate to them for additional one time funding and for better funding for next year.
One of the reasons we have troubles attracting teachers to the teaching profession and due to poor wages versus other jobs. SSA is the new money we receive from the state each year to fund our district. To illustrate our problems paying staff, over the past 10-plus years, SSA has been funded under 2% all but one time. The one time it was funded at 2.25%. The cost of living routinely increases year to year from 2.5% to 4%. The governor recommended an increase of 2.5% SSA. The cost of living is projected to be 7.5% in June. Basically, school districts will be funded at one third the cost of the cost of living. Many of you have seen food prices increase, cleaning supplies increase and slowdown in access to all manner of groceries and other supplies. If you have tried to bring in anyone to fix your plumbing, electricity or add on to a house, etc.; their labor fees have increased. All of these increases have been much more than 4%. We need to see SSA adequately funded.
However, adequately funding SSA is not going to make up for the past 10-plus years. Here are two examples to illustrate my point. Minimum wage 10 years ago was $7.25/hour. Minimum wage this year is $7.25/hour. Could you buy more 10 years ago if you were making minimum wage than you could now? The answer is yes. At West Central our staff make more minimum wage. However the effect of their wage 10 years ago versus their wage now is the same. Many staff are not making much more now than they were 10 years ago.
Second example, the rent or house payment 10 years ago for the average house in Iowa was $886. Today for that same house payment is $1,476. Yet, we haven’t been able to raise our staff’s pay much in 10 years. SSA funds salaries, supplies, etc. in our district. Not only do we need it fully funded this year, we need to make up for the lack of funding the last 10 years. When I talk about one time funding, there is money available for the state to give that money. They could have used that same money to adequately fund SSA. The state has fully funded its emergency fund. In fact they can no longer put money in it. We are only one of five states to do this. That money could be used as one time funding.
You can contact Chad and Craig at: chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov and craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov.
I have not had any people express interest in joining SIAC (School Improvement Advisory Committee). In lieu of any SIAC function this year, I will hold a town hall style meeting at 6 p.m. on March 15 to update interested parents and community members on the state of West Central Community School District as well as answer any questions. We will meet in the media center.
Upcoming Dates:
March 14-15, No School/Spring Break
March 21, School Board Meeting at 6 p.m.
March 24, K-4th Grade Elementary Chorus at 6:30 p.m.