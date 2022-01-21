Owing to a shortage of staff and substitute teachers, as well as an uptick in illness and the oncoming inclement weather, West Central Community Schools canceled classes Thursday.
The School Board had heard as recently as its regular meeting on Monday that this was a possibility
“Due to incoming inclement weather and severe lack of staff coverage, West Central has canceled school for January 20,” the West Central Community Schools posted to Facebook on Wednesday, noting activities and practices would occur.
The National Weather Service said that lows for Oelwein checked Thursday evening had hit 12 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, with overnight windchills predicted from 20 to 35 below.
“We had trouble finding subs for some of our staff. There are just not a lot of subs,” Superintendent Gary Benda told the Daily Register late Thursday afternoon.
At Monday’s board meeting, West Central Principal Matthew Molumby told the board, according to the prepared principal’s report, “Staff shortages could impact the regularly scheduled day as we continue to try to find coverage for all staff/positions.”
The report acknowledged the issue is affecting many schools.
“With our size, we feel the effects faster when 10% of our teachers, three staff members are out due to unavoidable absences,” he reported.
Current staff needs, per Benda’s superintendent report, include an elementary and junior high teacher, family consumer science teacher, physical education teacher; along with support staff — a special education associate and bus driver. Some spring coaching positions were also open as of the report.
“We have been close to closing school a few times due to lack of staff,” Benda wrote. “We may be even closer this week as we not only have normal staff absences to due to flu, but now COVID, bereavement and resignation.”
Benda’s report also said the district has been asking staff to cover classes during sub shortages. This, too, has happened in other districts, according to news reports.