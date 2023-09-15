West Central Homecoming Week activities will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 with powder puff football on the field, then to the Klinge Gym for boys volleyball at 6, followed by the jersey auction at 7 and king and queen crowning at 7:30.
The homecoming parade will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, with a 2 p.m. pep rally in the Klinge Gym.
Saturday’s dance is 8-10:30 p.m. in Klinge Gym. An out-of-district guest signup sheet is in the office.
Event times are approximate.
All students have been invited to participate in dress-up days:
Monday, Sept. 18, dress as a soccer mom or barbecue dad.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, is red carpet themed during school photo day.
Wednesday, Sept. 20 is “milestones,” with colors by grade group, seniors wear green, juniors purple, sophomores red, freshmen pink, middle school orange, elementary yellow, and staff tie dye.
Thursday, Sept. 21, wear class colors, which are different: seniors wear black, juniors green, sophomores yellow, freshmen still pink, middle school red, elementary purple, and staff blue. Friday, Sept. 22 is Blue Devil pride, so wear blue and silver.