West Central commencement for the Class of 2023 will occur at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 12, in the Klinge Gym.
Speakers, along with members of the administration, will be Class of 1973’s Daryl Ruff at 50 years out, current Class President Amyah Bender presenting the class history and co-valedictorian Maria Streif with the senior address. (Charlie Sieck is also co-valedictorian.)
Superintendent Gary Benda and Principal Matthew Molumby will deliver messages.
School Board President Nichole Recker will congratulate graduates and award diplomas.
The high school band and choir will, in turn, perform musical selections.
The 2023 class flower is a white rose. The class song is “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery. The colors are blue and gray.
The class motto is, “So long as your desire to explore is greater than your desire to not screw up, you’re on the right track,” attributed to Ed Helms.