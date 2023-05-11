Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.