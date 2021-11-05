MAYNARD — West Central will recognize Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, by honoring those who have fought or served our country. This year’s Veterans Day program will be held in the Klinge Gym at 10 a.m. SFC Amber Vick, a member of Company G 334 BSB, Iowa National Guard will be presenting. The West Central band and choir will perform patriotic pieces. All are welcome to attend.
West Central to host public Veterans Day program
Deb Kunkle
