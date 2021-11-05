Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MAYNARD — West Central will recognize Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, by honoring those who have fought or served our country. This year’s Veterans Day program will be held in the Klinge Gym at 10 a.m. SFC Amber Vick, a member of Company G 334 BSB, Iowa National Guard will be presenting. The West Central band and choir will perform patriotic pieces. All are welcome to attend.

Tags

Trending Food Videos