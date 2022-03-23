MAYNARD — West Central is selling a greenhouse.
The School Board on Monday gave permission to sell the greenhouse that the school purchased a few years ago with the help of $5,800 in grant money. The district contributed $4,900 toward the purpose.
Superintendent Gary Benda told the board that the school is not using it.
“The board was not interested in pursuing an AG/FFA applicant,” he said in his written board report. “It is taking up space and will fall apart if not used.”
The school had been contacted by an individual asking if it would consider selling the greenhouse, according to administration.
School administration reached out to Fayette County Extension about possible repercussions because of the grant money and learned there were none.
The board unanimously approved selling it by bid.