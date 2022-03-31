Upgrades people, upgrades!
West Central Community Schools has recently upgraded its website to a newer, sleeker, easier-to-use design at www.w-central.k12.ia.us.
Robin Fleihler, the business instructor at West Central was instrumental in the changes.
“We are always looking at ways to update and make our website more user-friendly,” said Fleihler.
Features of the website now include three main bars at the top allowing students, parents and the general public to access JMC (the student record management system), the lunch menu and registration information.
There is also a new live feed option available constantly on the right side of the webpage. Any person interested can visit this website to see live updates on school cancelations, sports updates, or updates to the online store for Blue Devil gear.
Also newly available is an app. To download it, visit the homepage, scroll down to the bottom and click to download. It is available for either Apple or Android.
“It is also more mobile-friendly for those with the WC app,” said Robin Fleihler.
You can find all daily news and announcements in the center of the page.
Fleihler’s priority for the website was to make it more accessible and easier to navigate for all those who use it. The main goal for the school website is to be usable to anyone.
“Hopefully, the community will find it easier to navigate and find the information they need,” said Fleihler. “It is also more compliant with ADA.”
The new and improved school website for West Central is up and running, and all are encouraged to go look.