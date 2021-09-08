DEHLI — West Central volleyball won one of two matches on Tuesday at a triangular at Maquoketa Valley.
The Blue Devils (1-3, 0-1 Upper Iowa Conference) defeated their hosts 2-1 (15-25, 26-24, 15-12), but fell to conference foe MFL-Mar-Mac 1-2 (25-14, 17-25, 13-15).
Senior Taylor Adams-Carey had 18 of West Central’s 21 assists against Maquoketa Valley. Senior Aaliyah Gordon led with 15 of the team’s 41 kills, followed by junior Abby Squires with 12 and senior Emma Michels with nine.
Adams-Carey had all 20 of the team’s assists against MFL-Mar Mac. Squires had 10 of its 24 kills followed by Michels with seven and Gordon with six.
Maquoketa Valley (3-2) defeated MFL-Mar-Mac (2-3, 1-0 UIC) 2-1 (25-15, 23-25, 15-4).
UP NEXT: West Central will travel Saturday for a tournament that begins at 9 a.m.