MAYNARD -- West Central's 10-point lead just didn't seem safe against Central Elkader.
The Blue Devils were ahead 12-2 in the fourth set of Thursday night's home match. It was their largest lead of the night, but the Warriors had already overcome a 7-point deficit to win the first set, 25-21.
This time, Central Elkader closed the gap to 6 points at 15-8 and from there allowed only 3 points during the Blue Devils' final seven service possessions.
West Central, however, scored 7 points off Warrior serves, including the match point courtesy senior Aaliyah Gordon.
The Blue Devils (8-10) won the match 3-1 over the Warriors (9-27) on Senior Night, when the school recognized Class of 2022 members Emma Michels, Taylor Adams-Carey, Elizabeth Hepperle, Cydara Allwood and Gordon.
In the first set of the night, West Central built a 7-0 lead with Gordon serving. Central Elkader chipped away to tie the score at 15 before taking a 4-point lead. The Blue Devils rallied to knot it back up at 20, but the Warriors held on to win 25-21.
In the second set, the Blue Devils won a back-and-forth affair 25-20. The score was tied 10 times.
In the third set, the Blue Devils looked to be headed to win by a healthy margin as they were at game point with a 24-18 lead, but Central Elkader won the next five points. West Central, however, managed to get that final point after a time out, winning 25-23.
UP NEXT: West Central travels to Waterloo Christian for a tournament on Saturday that begins at 10 a.m.