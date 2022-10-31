MAYNARD — Even with the learning curve of cast changes and many little people — who are new to acting — “Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs” is starting to take shape.
It’s none too soon as the West Central Drama Department will present its fall musical, “Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs,” at 7 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 in the West Central School Auditorium in Maynard.
This musical version of the familiar Brothers Grimm tale that Disney reprised in the early 20th century folds in comedy and dance elements, actors noted.
Senior GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, who has been involved in school productions since the musical “All Shook Up” her freshman year, will perform the role of Snow White.
“I like that she’s very gentle with the animals and overall she doesn’t care what she looks like and portrays that very much so in the musical,” Neumann-Birchard said.
Sophomore Dallas Mathews plays the prince. His past speaking roles have included the store manager in “The Gift of the Magi” last fall.
“The Prince and Snow White are just very hysterical when they’re with each other,” Neumann-Birchard said.
Many of the scenes have comic potential.
Senior Alan Streittmatter plays two roles, the Huntsman and Tango the Dwarf. In this production, the dwarfs’ names are different than in the Disney version.
Like Neumann-Birchard, Streittmatter is a veteran as far as high school acting, having begun in the crew for “All Shook Up” his freshman year and progressing to co-lead in “Gift of the Magi” last fall (Jim) alongside Billy Jensen (Della).
In this production, Jensen, now a sophomore, plays Queen Tempestula, Snow White’s evil stepmother.
The queen frequently interacts with the magic mirror, played by senior Bryce Tellin. In his fourth drama production since sophomore year, Tellin said he enjoys the antics of the mirror.
“The entire thing is that I can’t tell a lie to the queen, but I’m going to talk bad about her behind her back. I find that funny,” Tellin said.
A choreographed martial arts scene was one of the highlights of the production for Tellin.
“You know how there’s martial arts where you dance while you’re fighting, that’s kind of what happens,” Tellin said.
The audience will notice more sixth and seventh-graders in “Snow White,” than past productions, drama club advisor Elaine VandeVorde said. This was out of necessity to complete the large cast that the script demands.
“We’ve got a lot of new, first time ever (actors), (some of) these little dwarfs,” VandeVorde said.
Cast changes and training a cast that skews younger have added to the challenge.
Working with the younger kids is enjoyable but there’s a lot to teach, which “can be a lot of work at times,” Streittmatter said.
“A whole new cast, it makes things a lot harder,” he said. “A lot to learn in a short time.”
Also notable is the amount of people contributing their talents to the production behind the scenes.
Like Neumann-Birchard and Streittmatter, fellow senior and crew member Isaac George has been involved with West Central Drama Club since their freshman year production of “All Shook Up.”
George has reprised his typical role helping run the light and sound board. He had held just one onstage role, which came in West Central alumna Erin Hamlett’s fall 2020 play, “Please Fund the Arts,” since, George said, “it was written for everyone.”
George described his job in the current production.
“I’ve got to make sure the lights work and are the right color, bright enough to see everyone’s faces.” He monitors the sound levels too, making sure everyone’s microphones are the right volume so that the piano can blend. And he tracks down sound effects.
Piano accompanist Sue Schlitter is helping behind the scenes for this play, Tellin noted.
Past West Central productions have typically relied on recorded accompaniment, where there is little forgiveness on timing, Tellin said.
“Having Sue here has been really nice because you can sort of go at your own tempo. She’s really good at following that. It’s a nice change of pace,” Tellin said.
Other teachers and some students are involved in the production as well. Art director (and K-12 art teacher) Jamie Vargason is designing and making the set, with such pieces as a cottage, forest and castle. Wood shop instructor Justin VerMeer’s students have made seven pickaxes for the musical — matching the number of dwarfs.
The Brooklyn Publishers award-winning play is based on a book written by Ken Jones with music by Jamey Strawn and lyrics by Christine Jones.
Neumann-Birchard encouraged people to see the production because, “it shows how much work we’ve put in and gives us a ...social profit to keep going.”
Striving for excellence is the reward, according to George.
“It’s fun to be a part of it, when it actually works, and works correctly — just making something that’s good,” George said.