MAYNARD — Even with the learning curve of cast changes and many little people — who are new to acting — “Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs” is starting to take shape.

It’s none too soon as the West Central Drama Department will present its fall musical, “Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs,” at 7 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 in the West Central School Auditorium in Maynard.

