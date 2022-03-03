Bob Sadler of West Union is seeking a seat on the Fayette County Board of Supervisors.
The seats of two supervisors — Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough — are up for election this fall.
“I thought about running a couple of years ago but I didn’t want to run against Janell Bradley,” Sadler said, saying he’s also bothered by what he sees as lack of involvement on the part of board.
Sadler’s experience being a member of the West Union Chamber of Commerce for seven years, six serving as Chamber president, prompted him to seek the supervisor seat.
“I really enjoyed it and I think in the theme of things there can be similarities,” he said.
Areas that Sadler would bring under closer scrutiny if elected, would be making sure that there would be “in-county” purchases when-ever possible and that the County’s budget stays within reason.
“I know it’s not an easy position, but I think I can do a good job,” Sadler said.
Employed by Fayette County Conservation, Sadler explained that this has allowed him to see the working side of things.
“Not too many supervisors have seen the everyday workings of the county. I think this would be a good fit for me,” he said.
Sadler is a native of Jones County. He moved to West Union, where his wife, Jessica (Lansing) is from, in 2008, to be closer to family. They have four children; Allie, 25, of Cedar Rapids, Thomas, 17, William, 15, and Katelynn, 10.
He is in Knights of Columbus and was a 4-H leader for several years and remains active in his children’s 4-H involvement. He is also an advisor for the Iowa Junior Brown Swiss Association.
He and Jessica are the owners of McJ’s Embroidery in West Union. They began operating the business in 2013.
“I hope to make a difference,” Bob said about wanting to be elected.