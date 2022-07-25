The city of West Union has settled its lawsuit against its insurance agent and associated companies, according to a July 13 court filing.
The lawsuit was scheduled for a five-day jury trial beginning July 20 in Fayette County District Court.
Terms of the settlement were not available in court filings.
West Union filed suit in October 2020 against Woodard Insurance Service Company, the A and J Agency, Inc., Richard Ogden Woodard, Iowa Municipal Insurance, LTD, and Continental Western Insurance Company.
The city agreed about a year later to dismiss Continental Western from the lawsuit.
The city contended that merged Woodward Insurance Service Company and A and J Agency failed to procure "employment practices liability coverage" for it, despite discussions about it dating back to 2013.
The lawsuit says the city wound up paying approximately $400,000 to resolve litigation in 2019 that would have been covered by employment practice liability insurance.
Later filings by the insurers say in 2019 the litigation involved discrimination claims by employees.
The lawsuit contended that the defendants were negligent in processing the city’s insurance renewal requests in at least three ways. First, Woodward submitted annual renewals on the city’s behalf containing inaccurate, inconsistent and missing information.
The lawsuit claims Woodward checked a box on the city's annual insurance renewal form that said "No changes for the EPL coverage" four out of the six years between 2013 and 2018. The city did not have the EPL coverage. Only one time — 2014— did he mark the box that said "Check here if no coverage," however. And, one time he left the boxes blank.
The second way the defendants were negligent, the city claimed, was that Iowa Municipal provided forms for Woodard to use, but failed to review the forms after he submitted them.
And finally, the defendants failed to follow up on city’s "explicit requests for insurance associated with the requests for EPL quotes," says a filing by the city's counsel, Vernon P. Squires.
The city was seeking damages for the lack of coverage and any other relief the court deemed appropriate.
In defense filings, the businesses claim that at no point did the city actually request that Woodward procure employment practice liability insurance, and that the city did not have an agreement with that he act as an insurance advisor, consultant or agent on the city's behalf. The defense also said the city was at fault for not using reasonable care in conduct of its insurance affairs.
