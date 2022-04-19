A West Union juvenile was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:45 p.m. it responded to a 911 call about a rollover in the 10,000 block of Echo Valley Road, approximately one mile east of West Union. A male juvenile was traveling west bound in a 2004 Honda Accord when he lost control, entered the north side ditch, and rolled the car. He was ejected and received serious injuries.
The driver was transported to Gundersen Hospital in West Union and later air lifted to Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
The Honda is considered a total loss.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Gundersen Ambulance, West Union Fire Department, West Union Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol.
This crash remains under investigation.