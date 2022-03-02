Ray Steffens, of West Union, says he is running for Fayette County Supervisor.
The seats of two current supervisors, Marty Stanbrough and Jeanine Tellin are on the ballot this fall.
“I’m very fiscally conservative and I want to make sure that the county money is well spent,” Steffens said about his reasons for running. He said he feels that the gravel roads are being ignored and he also wants to review what is being planned for the county’s 911 emergency radio system.
“I want to make sure it’s done right,” he said.
Steffens has never held public office but said he has a “wealth of board experience.”
He’s a member of the Fayette County Republican Central Committee and has been a delegate for the state convention. He’s served on the AgVantage and Growmark boards and on the Silos and Smokestacks board for six years. He also served on the Fayette County Fair Board for several years.
Steffens is a fourth generation farmer and lives on his family’s home farm. He quit milking cows a couple of years ago and says he now has the time and availability to serve as a supervisor.
He is a graduate of North High School and the University of Iowa. He and his wife, Pam, a pharmacist, have three grown children; Chris, Kari Moffin and Matt; and seven grandchildren.
Steffens has taken out nomination papers, which must be turned in to the auditor by 5 p.m., March 25.