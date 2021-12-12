A 34-year-old West Union man is charged in Fayette County District Court with five counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Kyle Lee Wurzer was released from the county jail after posting a $50,000 surety bond on Dec. 4. He was arrested at his home Dec. 3.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony. A single count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Wurzer is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl on five separate instances between June and October at his home.
His application for a court-appointed attorney was denied.