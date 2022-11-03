On Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 7:02 a.m. Daniel Joseph Schwering, 43 of West Union, Iowa, turned himself in on a Fayette County Arrest warrant for sex offender registry violation, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge stems from an investigation conducted in October of 2022, where the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Schwering, a convicted sex offender, was living in West Union and not following Iowa sex offender registry requirements.
An investigation showed that in 2008, Schwering was arrested and charged with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, stemming over a 2-year period on a victim under the age of 8 in the state of Minnesota.
In July of 2008, Schwering was charged and held on $100,000 bond.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office found through their investigation that Schwering moved to Iowa and did not fulfill the Iowa Sex Offender Registry requirements. Schwering was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held on $500 bond.
This investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Filmore County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota.