Sex offender registry

Daniel Joseph Schwering

 Courtesy Photo/ Fayette County Sheriff's Office

On Nov. 2, 2022, at approximately 7:02 a.m. Daniel Joseph Schwering, 43 of West Union, Iowa, turned himself in on a Fayette County Arrest warrant for sex offender registry violation, first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge stems from an investigation conducted in October of 2022, where the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Schwering, a convicted sex offender, was living in West Union and not following Iowa sex offender registry requirements.

