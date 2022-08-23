Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Big winner

Tad Alber of West Union claimed his $1 million prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A northeast Iowa man said he was so flustered when he realized he’d won a $1 million Mega Millions prize that he left his winning ticket behind at the store where he checked it. But there is a happy ending: The small-town grapevine reconnected him with the ticket within about 30 minutes.

“I’m still in shock. My stomach is not right,” Tad Alber of West Union said Tuesday as he claimed his prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Trending Food Videos