West Union Mayor Adam Keller’s name will be on the ballot for re-election Nov. 2, but he is not running, he confirmed on Wednesday.
Keller, who has been mayor since 2018, submitted a letter of resignation last week to City Council members and city officials, according to the Union Echo Leader newspaper.
It is too lake to have his name removed from the Nov. 2 ballot, according to the Fayette County Auditor’s Office.
That leaves one candidate for the post, Ward 2 Councilman Cam Granger.
In his letter, Keller apologized for the short notice and said his final day was going to be Oct. 20. He did not elaborate on why he resigned.
Keller was first elected mayor in 2017, defeating write-in candidate Kassie Stansberry 179-31. He was re-elected in 2019, defeating Lester Hope 326-47.
Prior to running for mayor, he served on the City Council.