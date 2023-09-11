Today

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny in the morning with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.