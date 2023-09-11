Ayla Moss of West Union, who constructed a tie-shoulder sundress for a Fayette Firecrackers 4-H project, was “thrilled” to have placed in the top two in the Fashion Revue category for self-constructed fashion at the Iowa State Fair, she told the Daily Register.
After learning of her placement, “I was thrilled and a bit shocked and had a huge smile on my face,” Moss said.
One hundred thirty-nine youth from 76 counties participated in the 2023 Awardrobe Clothing Event held at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10, according to Iowa State Extension.
Moss counted about 20 participants in the Fashion Revue competition and was skeptical of her chances.
“However, I knew it was my last year, and so I had to have confidence when talking to the judge and share my entire process, even the challenges,” she said.
Moss printed the pattern from an internet download and hand-pieced the computer paper together before cutting and piecing the dress from lavender fabric with a white floral print. The challenges occurred, she said, in sewing in the invisible zipper and gathering the ruffles evenly.
In the event, 4-H members in grades 9-12 can showcase their apparel design and production knowledge along with creative skills. Youth also complete a report and participate in conference judging. The event concludes with a runway show for all participants.
“I chose this dress because I liked the pattern and thought it was very age appropriate and trendy,” Moss said. “I loved the tie shoulder straps and ruffled design.” She plans to wear it to church or other fun events she may have in college.
Moss has been sewing in general since fourth grade and considers it “a life skill that has heavily impacted me.” She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin, Platteville this fall to major in either animal science or dairy science.
Bonnie Dalager, 4-H youth program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, has been organizing the event for the past seven years and said the event lets members showcase knowledge, learn skills and network with peers who share their interests.
“For the Awardrobe Clothing Event, 4-H members are evaluated on their verbal and written communication skills, project goals, choice of clothing, record keeping on costs and knowledge of their garments,” Dalager said.
There were four categories for 4-H fashion competition at state this year, including fashion revue. The other three are innovative design, which encourages participants to think creatively to exhibit theatrical costumes, cosplay, wearable technology, sustainable or upcycled fashion or outfits that use unconventional materials; clothing selection, where participants select or purchase an outfit for a specific occasion; and the $20 thrifting challenge. Innovative Design is a new class sponsored by Des Moines Area Community College.
The Fashion Revue awards were sponsored by Central Iowa Chapter American Sewing Guild.
Workshops this year featured hands-on opportunities in macrame and embroidery.
State fair participants are nominated for the Awardrobe Clothing Event within their county 4-H program. All exhibitors received participation awards.
Moss also won a top-five class award in Fashion Revue. In Clothing Selection, Grace Baker of Winneshiek County made the top five. Top-five recognition included a certificate or plaque, as shown in the top five Fashion Revue photo, and gift card.