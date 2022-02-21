West Union Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Marsala said he’s looking for people to serve on committees and for information and suggestions on the upcoming RAGBRAI overnight stay.
“We are looking for West Union theme ideas for our shirt and volunteers to help put this event on,” Marsala said, adding that he is hoping to have answers to some of these questions, and a list of volunteers, after a RAGBRAI public forum is held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Dance Pavilion at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in West Union.
Marsala particularly wants to start forming committees to cover the different aspects of planning and hosting the event.
This year’s RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen was in West Union, Wednesday, Feb. 9, to cover some of the logistics of what will be happening. He went through a checklist with Marsala so local planners can pace themselves on what needs to be done, when.
“They (the RAGBRAI organizers) will bring their support staff in and meet specifically with the committees we need to form,” Marsala related, also pointing out that he was informed that the RAGBRAI name can’t be used on any promotional material, including t-shirts,
“So that’s going to make this more interesting.”
Phippen told local organizers that the specific route, with the roads that will be used to get to and from West Union, will be announced March 13.
Marsala said it still hasn’t been decided where the riders will be camping.