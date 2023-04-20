As part of its ongoing information-gathering effort related to the state’s existing digital services, the Iowa Department of Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer, is holding a series of public meetings at locations across the state, including one in Fayette County.
The town-hall style forums, which got underway March 14 with a gathering in Davenport, are intended as a way for the Department of Management “to get feedback from everyday Iowans on digital services, including broadband, in their area,” according to a press release.
“We want to hear from Iowans of all walks of life on how they use the internet and digital services in general,” the statement added. “If you ever felt like the digital world is passing you by, for whatever reason, this is your chance to speak up and help Iowa identify ways to help you and your community.”
Those attending a meeting will witness a brief presentation on the state’s digital services, which will be followed by an audience-included discussion “on the barriers and potential solutions for full participation in the digital aspects of society,” the release stated.
Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.
A location in Fayette County, meanwhile, is among those selected to host a meeting, a gathering scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 at the West Union Community Library, 210 N. Vine St.
Other upcoming meetings include those held at the Charles City Public Library (106 Milwaukee Mall) on Wednesday, May 3; the Cresco Public Library, 320 N. Elm St., in Cresco, Wednesday, May 17; the Decorah Public Library, 202 Winnebago St., Thursday, May 18; and the Manchester Public Library, 304 N Franklin St., Manchester, Monday, May 22.
Anyone seeking more information can email broadband@iowa.gov, while those planning to attend but needing reasonable accommodations should contact Maria Guevara at least seven days prior to the meeting by emailing maria.guevara@iowa.gov.