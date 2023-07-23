Twin brothers Nathan and Davan Crooker are entering their junior year at the University of Northern Iowa. The North Fayette Valley graduates have recently gained recognition for their accomplishments in the business world.
The ambitious siblings placed among the top three finalists at the prestigious Papajohn Student Entrepreneurial Award this past April. Each twin received a $500 award for their respective businesses: Nathan Crooker, as founder of The Brain Freezer, and Davan Crooker, as founder of DC Outdoor Services. Fourteen student businesses in Iowa took part in the competition.
They are far from budding entrepreneurs. Nathan has been in business for himself since age 13, first starting to make money raising chickens and selling the eggs to Unionland Feed & Food Market in West Union.
He was too young to get a job working for someone else and found starting his own business was a path around that obstacle.
“From there, I started selling cotton candy in middle school,” Nathan said.
“Being able to work when I want and do what I want has always been important to me from the beginning,” he said.
For Davan, too, the ability to make independent decisions and control his work schedule was his goal when he made his first foray into business ownership.
The Crooker twins’ first joint venture, the Brain Freezer mobile shaved ice
See TWINS, page A2
trailer, continues to be a regular presence at local and surrounding events under their management. The food truck of sorts has opened up an entirely new customer base as these young businessmen serve areas far beyond Fayette County.
“My goal when I started was to just try to make more money than I could have been if I were working for someone else,” Davan said.
Like many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the Crooker brothers’ business plans with the Brain Freezer.
Davan saw this as the perfect opportunity for a new venture, however, and soon started a landscaping business called DC Outdoor Services.
Looking ahead, both Nathan and Davan have immediate goals of wrapping up successful seasons with their respective businesses, Brain Freezer and DC Outdoor Services. While their long-term plans are uncertain, they are committed to nurturing their entrepreneurial spirit and continuing to explore new opportunities.
“My immediate future goal is to close out the summer with a successful landscaping season,” Davan emphasized.
The same goes for Nathan, who is focusing on wrapping up a successful season with his Brain Freezer.
“I am still not sure of my plans,” Nathan concluded. “But I will always have my entrepreneurial spirit at heart.”