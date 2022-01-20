Winterfest in West Union shouldn’t lack for snow this year, barring a meltdown between now and Saturday, Feb. 6. That’s when the event is planned to start at 4 p.m. in Rotary Park.
Something new this year will be Olympic games from 4-5:30 p.m.
There will be wagon rides around town, very similar to hay rides without the hay, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
On the ice rink, there will be a free skate from 4 -5:30 p.m., followed by games of broomball.
Cross-country skiing and skijoring will start at 4 p.m., and go throughout the night. Ski equipment will be available to be checked out for the day.
A free-will donation meal will be provided by Bad Boys BBQ and Euphoria Coffee and includes pulled pork, soup and water.
Once again the event will include “Northeast Iowa’s Largest Bonfire.”
There will be no charges for any events, but there will be buckets around for freewill donations.