A West Union woman pleaded guilty to endangering children by leaving them with a convicted sex offender, who is scheduled for trial this fall.

Sara Luanne MacInnis, 40, of West Union, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 in Fayette County District Court to two reduced counts of aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment and has been placed on two years of supervised probation.

