A West Union woman pleaded guilty to endangering children by leaving them with a convicted sex offender, who is scheduled for trial this fall.
Sara Luanne MacInnis, 40, of West Union, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 in Fayette County District Court to two reduced counts of aggravated misdemeanor child endangerment and has been placed on two years of supervised probation.
Her plea was part of a negotiated deal with prosecution through which she had two felony counts of child endangerment reduced to aggravated misdemeanors and she received a pair of suspended two-year prison sentences and a suspended $855 fine plus surcharge. A third count of Class C felony child endangerment was dismissed.
According to court documents, she left knowingly left her own and other minor children in the custody of convicted sex offender Isaiah Duffield, 19, of Oelwein, who is accused of during that time committing sex abuse by force on a minor child.
DUFFIELD TRIAL TO START NOV. 9
A jury trial for Duffield is scheduled to begin on Nov. 9 on charges that include third-degree sexual abuse, a Class A felony, and a sex offender registry violation-crime against minor.
Rusty Joe Barker, 38, of Hawkeye, is charged with dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon. An attorney was appointed for him and bail was set at $5,000, 10% cash. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence on Aug. 11 and reported finding in a closet a Ruger LCP .380 with a clip of six shells, multiple boxes of .380 shells and a Winchester Model 370 with 20 rounds of ammunition.
Jeremiah Junior William Larson, 45, of Oelwein is charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. Bail was set at $10,000, 10% cash.
Steven Lewis Fulton Jr, 46, of West Union, is charged with possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense. Bail was set at $5,000 case or surety bond.