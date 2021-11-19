MAYNARD — I first met Don Westendorf, Jr., in an emergency situation. It was a rainy, spring morning and I was making my first newspaper stop in the early hours at Casey’s General Store in Maynard.
My old van had a lot of quirks, one being that the automatic door locks occasionally triggered for what seemed to be no reason. Because of that, I often left the door open when I made frequent stops. The rain showers kicked up a notch as I exited the vehicle with an armful of newspapers and I subconsciously shut the door to keep the rain off the interior. Almost instantly, I heard the “click” and my heart sank, knowing the vehicle was running, locked, and my phone and purse were in it.
The clerk in the store was most helpful, offering to call the local mechanic to come out in the rainstorm, even before his shop was open for the day. “Don won’t mind. He is always helping people,” she said.
The clerk was right. Don showed up within 10 minutes of the call and spent 15 minutes standing in the downpour, working on the locked door, which proved to be stubborn but finally unlatched.
“You might want to keep a spare key around your neck on one of those, just in case,” he said smiling, pointing to some lanyards hanging from a display rack.
Although we were inside the store by then, raindrops still dripped from the brim of his well-worn cap. He was soaked to the skin.
“What do I owe you?” I asked.
He shrugged, “Twenty bucks.”
I gave him $35 and thanked him repeatedly for saving the day for me.
Since that day several years ago, I always felt a little safer, like a warm hug, when I am in Maynard and that area, knowing that Don was only a phone call away. He had been my hero when I needed one and I’m sure a lot of the folks in Maynard shared that feeling knowing Don was there to lend a hand, fix a problem or offer a solution.
Somehow, I don’t think Don ever set out to be a hero. But he was always ready to step up when the situation called for a volunteer, a neighbor, a mechanic, a troop leader, a dad, or a firefighter.
Longtime family friend Lois Ericson called Don a true friend in every sense of the word.
“As soon as Don and Sylvia moved to Maynard, they became very involved within the community. They lived across the street from my family and we all became instant friends, including our children,” Lois recalled.
“My husband was a member of the Maynard Fire Department and asked Don to join the department. Don served on the Fire Department for 28 years and held different officer positions. He most recently was fire chief and he helped the department grow throughout the years.”
Lois said Don was also a Cub and Boy Scout leader, plus worked with the Fire Explorer Leader program, which taught high school students about becoming a firefighter.
“Don truly enjoyed living in and raising his family in our small town. He has been an asset to our community. He was a friend to many and would help anyone that needed it,” she said.
Lois added that there is comfort to be found knowing Don has been reunited with three of his fellow firefighters that have passed away within the past four years.
Maynard Fire Chief Jason Puls, who took over for Don when he stepped down for health reasons last January, also called him a good friend.
“I can think of a million things to do for him and it still wouldn’t be enough,” Jason said. He said Don was invaluable to the fire department, just as he was to the community.
“You can’t just replace a guy like that,” he said.
Jason and the rest of the town’s volunteer firefighters and EMS met Thursday night after learning of Don’s passing earlier that day. They are planning a special escort, along with Honor Guard and bagpiper. “It’s the proper way to honor a great guy,” Jason said.
Lois said, “Our Fire Department members, our community, and all of his friends will miss Don’s smile, friendship, and his energy.”
In the end, the personal legacy Don leaves is just that, the memory of his volunteerism and stepping up, and always being ready to lend a hand.
“People are going to remember him for a long time to come,” Jason said.