Westgate Days will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, with plenty of activities for everyone in the family.
Events kick off at the Westgate Opera House at 6 p.m. Friday with a bake sale. Persons can come early, pick out some favorite treats and stick around for the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Westgate at 6:30 p.m. followed by announcement of the Westgate Days Grand Marshal. An evening of bingo takes over at 7 p.m.
On Main Street Friday, a bags tournament gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and DJ Rail brings music to the air at 7 p.m.
Saturday morning finds plenty on the schedule with 2-on-2 basketball in the park at 10 a.m.
The Westgate Days Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Following the parade, persons can go to the fire station for an open house and lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an ice cream social coinciding in the community room.
If you’re looking for activities for the children, check out the city park 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where there will be a variety of things to do. Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ will also set up at the park at 11 a.m.
Watch your favorite slugger in the homerun derby at noon at the park and join in a free throw contest at 2 p.m. followed by a softball tournament.
If you like classic cars, a car show will be held along Main Street beginning at noon and throughout the afternoon. Then clear the streets for crazy bed races at 6 p.m. followed by a hog roast at 7 and street dance at 8. The Parade of Lights begins at dusk.
Westgate Days sponsors include Ruff Farms, Byerly Construction, Full Circle Services, Bubba-Q, Cedar Sage PLLC, City of Westgate, Hunts Auto, R-Rods, Cannon’s Greenhouse, Westgate Library, Bent’s Smokehouse, Bank Bar & Grill, Bryan Heavy Equipment, Brownell Mowing, Rueber Livestock, Spellbound Tattoo, Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care, Rhoades Racing, Birchard Fabrication and Repair and the Westgate Community Club.