Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Westgate Days will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, with plenty of activities for everyone in the family.

Events kick off at the Westgate Opera House at 6 p.m. Friday with a bake sale. Persons can come early, pick out some favorite treats and stick around for the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Westgate at 6:30 p.m. followed by announcement of the Westgate Days Grand Marshal. An evening of bingo takes over at 7 p.m.

Trending Food Videos