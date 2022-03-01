Westgate Fire and Rescue was called out to a barn fire Sunday, Feb. 27, at 23526 90th St.
Fire Chief Bill Kime said the call came in at 11:38 a.m. from the owner of the barn, Patrick Kane, that he (Kane) was getting his cattle out of the burning structure with help from a neighbor.
Firefighters arrived to a fully-engulfed blaze and called for assistance from the Oran Fire Department. Oran sent out a pumper and a tanker to assist.
Kime said Kane had been thawing a frozen pipe with a torch when a spark ignited some bedding. Kane went for a bucket of water and the fire quickly got out of control. The barn, which was full of straw, was a total loss. All of Kane’s cattle were removed to safety. Firefighters were on the scene approximately one hour.
Earlier last month, Westgate Fire and Rescue was called out to a house fire at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the town of Westgate. The house at 275 Main Street was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at 4:51.
The owner of the house, Kreg Thein, 54, made it out safely, but the house and contents were destroyed. Firefighters worked to save the homes on either side of the burning house.
Radiant heat caused extensive damage to the house east of the Thein home.
Maynard and Oran Fire Departments assisted with manpower and equipment and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.
First firefighters on the scene reported fire also coming from a basement window raising the assumption an electrical fire could have started in the basement. The owner believed the cause could have been the wood burner. Further information on the cause of the blaze was not available.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately six hours and came back throughout the day to attend to hot spots. The Red Cross was contacted to assist Thein with shelter and necessities.
At 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Westgate firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on 100th Street/Willow Road. A 1995 Ford Explorer had caught fire. The fire was extinguished, however, the vehicle was disabled and had to be towed off the road. The driver, Bret Warnke, 49, was not injured. Firefighters were on the scene for about a half hour.