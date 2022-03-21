Westgate Fire & Rescue spring breakfast is April 3
Westgate Fire & Rescue will host a spring breakfast 7 a.m. to noon, Sunday, April 3, at the fire station, 105 Jamison St. S. A free will donation will be accepted for the breakfast.
There are drive-thru and dine-in/carry-out menu options available. The drive-thru breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, eggs, pancakes, sausage and a cinnamon roll.
Those who prefer to dine in the station or come in to get a carry out can choose from sausage, bacon, hash browns, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, fruit, pudding, cinnamon rolls and assorted beverages.
Persons using the drive-thru option should approach the station from the west end of the alley. Stop at the first south door where a crew member will take your donation. Then pull to the front of the station, where a crew member will bring out the food.
Funds raised from this breakfast go toward the cost of training sessions and updating rescue equipment.