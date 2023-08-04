During the last political cycle, many politicians started to use the term “woke.”
What does “woke” mean?
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, “woke” means “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”
Another definition:
“Woke means awakened to the needs of others. To be well informed, thoughtful, compassionate, humble and kind. Eager to make the world a better place for all people.” (AudreyLovesParis)
What is bad or wrong about being “woke”? Shouldn’t we be aware of the facts and the needs of others around us, such as poverty, hunger, polluted water and air, educational needs, racial injustice and inflation, to name a few?
If we can agree on these needs, then we can try to make Iowa and the United States a better place by working toward solutions for these needs.
Why is being “woke” a bad thing?
Ann Fields
Lansing