With turkey hunting around the corner, I found out that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law that turkey hunters may use .410 gauge and 28 gauge shotguns for shooting turkeys. I believe this was with the youth hunters in mind. Take notice that the new law is not effective until July 1, 2022. So don’t jump the gun and use it this spring and with every hunting season, please be safe!
Our new K-9 Rexo, is back from training and doing good. He spent the last four weeks training with K-9 handler, Sgt. Matt Moser at Tree Town Kennels in Forest City Iowa. Rexo has been trained to be a dual purpose K-9, able to handle narcotics, tracking and criminal apprehension.
Rexo is actually from Poland but purchased through Tree Town Kennels with donations from the public. This has been a great program for our department that has assisted us in several investigations and searches. The K-9 program for the Sheriff’s Office started in 1998 and has continued since. We appreciate all the donations we have received.
If you would like to donate, you can send a check by mail to Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 10, St. Olaf, IA 52072, or drop donations off at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office which is located at 22680 230th St., St. Olaf, IA 52072. Checks must be made out to the Clayton County K9 Unit.
It seems like we have had a little more than normal snow this spring which always produces a few accidents, but nothing too bad lately. You may also experience black ice in the mornings so be aware of that. Deer are always running and causing accidents.
It is also that time of year when people burn off grasses, terraces, etc... It helps us if you would notify the Sheriff’s Office prior to your burn, (563)245-2422. This saves us valuable time in case someone would call in a fire, we did not know about it or that it was a controlled burn and sent a deputy to check it out. When dispatch receives your call of a controlled burn, they normally send out a text message to fire department personnel in your area to make them aware of it also. Please be careful and considerate when burning this spring.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe.