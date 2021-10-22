What’s New in County 22?

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness month. This was first launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness on those issues.
More than most realize, nationwide one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is, and that it is more than physical violence.
From Oct. 1, 2020 until Oct. 1, 2021, officers in Clayton County responded to 109 domestic abuse calls for service. This includes our cities. Of the 109 calls for service to a possible domestic abuse case, 26 arrests were made. Domestic abuse can be anything from verbal abuse, intimidation, financial abuse, emotional abuse, manipulation, isolation and using children, and of course physical assault.
Helping Services for Youth and Families has been serving northeast Iowa since 1973. They have Domestic Abuse Resource Center available for anyone interested in contacting or to find out more information about domestic abuse and what help they can offer to you or to a friend. They have a 24/7 Resource Line, transitional housing options, emergency client needs and safety needs and options. That phone number is 1-800-383-2988.
The Domestic Abuse Center Team is also offering a domestic violence survivor virtual support group! If you or someone you know is interested in participating, in this no cost support group, please call them at the above number. You may also contact them online in a chat group at infoservices.org or www.helpingservices.org
My employees are also here to help, dispatch or deputy, to assist you with any questions you may have or help you find the resources you need to assist you.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe.