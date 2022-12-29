The New Year will be ushered in throughout the 25 hour period around the world with different nations welcoming the start of another year with their own traditions and celebrations.
Brits typically start their countdowns from the start of Australia’s impressive fireworks, but if you want to ring in the new year alongside the rest of the world you’ll be starting your celebrations at 10 a.m.
Using London time (which is 6 hours ahead of CST in the Midwest), this is when the world will welcome 2022:
10 a.m. — Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati
12 p.m. — Fiji and Eastern Russia
1 p.m. — Eastern Australia (Melbourne and Sydney)
2 p.m. — Central Australia (Brisbane, Darwin and Adelaide)
3 p.m. — Japan, South Korea and North Korea
3:15 p.m. — Western Australia (Perth and Eucla)
4 p.m. — China, Philippines, Singapore
5 p.m. — Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia
5:30 p.m. — Myanmar and Cocos Islands
6:30 p.m. — India and Sri Lanka
9 p.m. — Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and Western Russia
10 p.m. — Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary, and eastern European cities
11 p.m. — Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain
Midnight — UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal
1 a.m. — Cape Verde and the Spanish Isles
2 a.m. — Eastern Brazil, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands
3 a.m. — Argentina, remaining regions in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay
3:30 a.m. — Newfoundland and Labrador/Canada
4 a.m. — Eastern Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico
5 a.m. — Eastern Standard Time in the US — New York, Washington, Detroit and Cuba
6 a.m. — Central Standard Time in the US — Chicago
7 a.m. — Mountain Standard Time in the US — Colorado, Arizona
8 a.m. — Pacific Standard Time in the US — LA, Nevada
9 a.m. — Alaska and French Polynesia
10 a.m. — Hawaii, Tahiti and Cook Island
12 p.m. — Baker Island, Howland Island