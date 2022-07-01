Effective July 1, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
ATVs will be allowed on the roadway which is a vehicle that can be straddled by a single rider, while a UTV is designed with a cabin for multiple riders.
The law change will still come with restrictions:
• ATVs and UTVs have a speed limit of 35 mph
• All ATVs and UTVs must have operational headlights, tail and brake lights, horn and rearview mirrors.
• They must be operated by a person who is at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license and carrying valid proof of insurance
There also remain several restrictions on which roads ATV and UTV users will be able to travel on:
• If driving on a state two-lane highway or county highway, it must be over the most direct and accessible route to or from an all-terrain vehicle park or trail, to the nearest county road, or an authorized city street or one’s residence.
• Riders may cross a four-lane highway at an intersection from an authorized road so long as it is not an Interstate highway.
• ATVs and UTVs are not permitted to drive on any gravel or paved roadway that is marked under construction, closed, or a detour for normal vehicle traffic.
• ATVs and UTVs may be restricted from county roadways during special events, like RAGBRAI, for a maximum of seven days consecutively or 30 days in a year.
• ATVs and UTVs may only be operated on state highways, and may not travel on four-lane or interstate roads. They may be driven on any county unpaved gravel road.
• Riders will be allowed to ride day or night.
All Iowa cities may regulate ATV and UTV traffic within their city limits, including primary and secondary road extensions, but cities may not charge a fee to ATV and UTV owners for use of their streets; these new laws will also override any county ordinances currently in place.
One thing I’ve learned myself while riding up north is that UTV or ATV riders use hand signals in a group riding on group trips. The riders use a finger numbering system to inform those coming close how many units are still behind. For example, if the leader holds up 5 fingers, it implies that 5 or more riders are approaching behind him/her.
There was a small group I was with the other day and I used this while meeting motor vehicles on the gravels not just other UTVs. There were 3 units behind me so when I waved at the driver I was meeting I held up the number 3 to inform him there were 3 more units coming. It is not a law but I think it helps out in safety. Please be safe when out there traveling.
