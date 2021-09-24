We have some new faces at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office as of late, and some we have said goodbye to.
Our Jail Administrator, Chad Werger, has left the department to pursue his dream. Chad worked at our office for 16 and ½ years. Chad did a lot for our department over the years, overseeing dispatch/jail, work stations and also took on the addition of being the 911 Coordinator for Clayton County.
Dispatcher/Jailer Chris Scott has since been promoted to the Jail Administrator position at our office. Chris is from the Guttenberg area and has worked for our department since 2015. I believe he will be a great asset.
Macey Barnhart of Colesburg has been hired to replace Chris at dispatch/jail. Macey is currently finishing up her bachelor degree at the University of Dubuque.
Deputies Randy Klein and Tim Englehardt have retired from the department. We have since hired Riley Doeppke who worked for the Monona Police Department and Eric Van Horn of Cedar Falls. Eric used to work in this area. Both deputies are certified and ready for the road.
We are currently running ads for future open position with the Sheriff’s Office as Dispatcher/Jailer. If you would like to join our team please visit our website at claytoncountyiowasheriff.com.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe.