I get asked a lot about weapon permit information so I’m going to try to explain it the best I can.
Governor Reynolds signed HF756 into law last April. The law removes the requirement for a Permit to Acquire or a Permit to Carry in order to purchase a handwgun or carry a firearm in public places subject to certain limitations. Iowans may still obtain a Permit to Acquire Pistols and Revolvers or a Nonprofessional Permit to Carry Weapons by applying through the sheriff’s office in their county of residence. A Permit to Carry Weapons may be used as a Permit to Acquire Weapons.
Reasons why Iowans may still consider obtaining an Iowa permit to carry:
1. Allows Iowans to carry in states with permit reciprocity while traveling.
2. May prevent potential delays resulting from delayed NICS check when purchasing from a FFL.
3. May clarify and questions an individual has regarding their eligibility to carry or possess firearms.
4. May prevent legal issues associated with a person coming within 1,000 feet of the grounds of a public, parochial, or private school without a state issued permit in violation of the Gun Free School Zones Act.
5. And I believe if you have one already, why not renew it because you never know what may happen in the future.
To fill out an application at our office we ask that you come to our office between 9am and 3pm during normal business hours or call ahead. A new Permit to Carry is no more than $50.00, renewal permits are $25.00. You will need to apply 30 days before or within 30 days after your permit expires to be eligible for a renewal permit.
When applying for a new Permit to Carry, you will need to also include your training certificate which cannot be more than 2 years old. A Permit to Acquire is $25.00 and all permits are good for 5 years. Permits will be mailed to the address provided on the application. We no longer do the photo ID cards for Permit to Carry. After you complete your application, we will conduct a background check. After your permit is approved, we then send your permit information to Des Moines to be printed. They will mail your permit card directly to you in a plain window envelope. Please allow one to two weeks to receive the permit after the State prints your card.
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe