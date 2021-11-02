As of late we have had a few stolen vehicles in our county. I know harvest is getting close to the end but the two vehicles we had stolen were vehicles sitting near a roadway/field and keys left in the vehicle. I’m just as guilty sometimes. If you don’t wish to pull your keys, maybe hide them somewhere.
I also remember last year we had a few thefts from vehicles parked in fields where farmers were working. So make sure you do not have anything of real value in your vehicles if you leave them unattended.
The last stolen vehicle we had, ended up with the suspect fleeing on foot in Elkader and I would like to not only thanks the officers that assisted but to thank everyone from the public who assisted with tips. We were able to get video from a local store and found him a short time later.
Deer in the road
We have had an uptick in car/deer accidents lately. The rut is upon us so please slow down. Please wear your seatbelt. Deer tend to run in groups so always be looking for a second one if you see one. Don’t swerve to miss a deer. By swerving you put yourself at risk for a worse collision with another vehicle or running off the road. Please report to us if you hit a deer.
Last week while I was off duty I stopped and pulled one off of the roadway near Farmersburg. There were car parts all over the roadway and the deer was on the road and could have been hit by another vehicle.
At the Sheriff’s Office
We have had a couple of misfortunes as of late. Our fire pump that controls our sprinkler system broke down and we had to replace it. And the lagoon we use has some holes in the liner that need to be fixed in the near future. It is hard to believe but we have been here 15 years and moved out here in 2006 so I guess some wear and tear items are starting to happen.
I hope everyone has a safe fall season!
If you have any questions, or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe,
Sheriff Mike