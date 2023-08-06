Whitewater kayaking will be offered starting mid-morning on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Manchester Whitewater Course.
Buchanan and Bremer County Conservation staff and Crawdaddy Outdoors of Waverly will provide kayaks, paddles, life vests and training in skills needed to successfully navigate the rapids by kayak.
The trip is limited to 12 participants, ages 10 and up. To register, at $40 per person, visit www.buchanancountyparks.com, which links to the My County Parks website Whitewater Kayaking event page.
The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants can either meet at the watercourse parking area or, to carpool, contact Buchanan County Conservation in Hazleton at 319-636-2617.
Participants will spend some time on the river above the course learning paddle strokes that can be helpful in navigating the course. Bring sunscreen, water and a lunch or snacks — or briefly stop at one of the nearby restaurants. Liability waiver required.
At just over 800 feet from the top to the bottom of the course, the trip down takes only a few minutes. Then it is a trip back up the paved walkway with your kayak to the top and your partner’s turn to shoot the rapids.
Manchester removed the Dam on the Maquoketa river and replaced it with a whitewater course that opened to the public in 2015. The course features six 18-inch drops that funnel the river through chutes and pools and is great for all skill levels. The course is open consistently and is free to the public to use.
Weekdays are less crowded.