Following their nine-day journey to the International Space Station (ISS), the four-person crew of the Axiom 2 mission (Ax-2) commanded by Iowa astronaut Peggy Whitson returned to earth last week, bringing to a close the latest outer space adventure for the Beaconsfield native.
The recent endeavor sending astronauts to the ISS marked the second such mission for Axiom Space. Founded in 2016 and based in Houston, Texas, the privately-owned Axiom boasts an ambitious space-focused agenda which includes building and operating its own space station in low Earth orbit, one that will eventually replace the existing ISS; Axiom’s long-term vision, meanwhile, includes both creating a human habitat in outer space as well as establishing what Space.com has termed the “off-Earth economy,” in which access to low Earth orbit—for astronaut training, exploration and more—becomes increasingly accessible, privatized and commercial.
“Axiom’s vision of a thriving home in space is about facilitating breakthroughs and perspectives that benefit every human, everywhere,” Axiom Space’s website noted of its mission. “We provide universal access to low Earth orbit so that innovators, governments and individuals can do the same.”
In working to achieve this, Axiom has partnered with NASA, and will utilize the existing ISS, which is nearing the end of its life, as a springboard to bring its lofty plans to manifestation.
As such, May’s Ax-2 mission represents just the latest step in that larger process, one in which Axiom intends to “launch multiple modules to the ISS; this private hardware will eventually detach and become a free-flying outpost,” Space.com reported. Comprised of a total of four sections, the first of these Axiom modules could be erected as soon as September 2024, with the remaining three in place by early 2028. At that point, the company will be ready to begin the next phase of commercial activity in low-Earth orbit, according to Matt Ondler, Axiom’s chief technology officer.
“With the delivery of the fourth module, Axiom Station will have the capability to be independent of the ISS and can then separate to become an independent, next-generation space station with upgraded crew quarters, increased payload capacity and a dedicated manufacturing and research lab module,” said Ondler, according to the Space.com report.
Ondler also noted that these privately-owned, for-profit stations above earth, including Axiom’s, are expected to “create new opportunities for microgravity research, product development, tourism and manufacturing, among other activities.”
These goals were confirmed by NASA, who also reemphasized the collaborative nature of the work being done to reinvent the area of low-Earth orbit.
“The Ax-2 mission represents both a culmination of NASA’s efforts to foster a commercial market in low Earth orbit and the beginning of a new era of space exploration that enables more people to fly on more kinds of missions,” NASA stated. “This partnership is changing the arc of human spaceflight history by opening access to low Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, more science, and more commercial opportunities.”
It is the effort to achieve this bold vision that provided the backdrop for the recently-concluded Axi-2 mission to the ISS, which Whitson—now a private astronaut, having retired from NASA in June 2018—commanded.
The crew Whitson led was multinational and was comprised of three other individuals, including Pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, both of Saudi Arabia. The Ax-2 mission, which traveled in a SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, launched on May 21 and splashed down off the Florida coast May 30, doing so “with more than 300 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 20 different experiments,” according to a NASA press release.
For Whitson, the mission represented her fourth trip to the ISS, while she is now the only astronaut who has achieved orbit on an American space shuttle, a Russian Soyuz, and a SpaceX Falcon 9.
“It was about four-and-a-half Gs during the second stage, as we were accelerating,” said Whitson, in recalling her recent excursion, Radio Iowa reported. “I always thought it was interesting, when you get to 200 kilometers, and then you... just increase the speed, getting up there really fast — 6,000 meters per second (more than 13,000 miles per hour), which just is amazing.”
During her time aboard the ISS, as well, Whitson also shared her thoughts, including on her crewmates, via posts, photos and videos on social media.
“Ali is our very cool, fighter pilot!” Whitson noted, of the Saudi Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni. “He brings a lot of operational savvy to the mission, and I really like his very common-sense way of understanding things and he is always volunteering to do some more. Plus, his long arms have been REALLY HANDY in the Dragon.”
It was Mission Specialist Rayyanah Barnawi, however, the first Saudi female astronaut in space, that drew the greatest accolades from Whitson during the expedition.
“Rayyanah – our little ray of sunshine and she lives up to that name. She brings a lot of experience in breast cancer research and STEM cell research which is great with the number of investigations we have on board. We are really taking advantage of her capabilities.
“Over the last few months of #Ax2 training, we have talked about our shared passion for scientific research,” Whitson added, in a separate post. “Now Rayyanah… and I are working together on the International Space Station on record-breaking research.”
And though no American has spent more time in space than Whitson’s 675 days, she offered little sign of dwindling passions.
“Space is where I feel the most at home!,” she wrote, after arriving at the ISS. “It is great to be back on the International Space Station for my fourth mission to space.”