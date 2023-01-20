Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230121_ol_news_fair

Singing hits like ‘Next to You, Next to Me,’ ‘Two Dozen Roses,’ and ‘Church on Cumberland Road,’ county music headliner Shenandoah will highlight the Tuesday night, July 18, Grandstand entertainment at the Fayette County Fair. With opener Steve Schroeder also on tap, the night will conclude with a fireworks display for all to enjoy!

 Submitted photo

The Fayette County Fair just keeps getting better! Earlier this week, the Fair board announced its lineup for Tuesday, July 18, as it will feature county music group Shenandoah, who will take to the stage to kick of the 2023 Fair for the Farm Town Proud Concert!

“We feel like we have really grown the Fayette County Fair over the last few years and wanted to continue building on it,” said Shawn Alber, fair board member. “I think this will be a great way to get the fair started with a bang!”

Trending Food Videos