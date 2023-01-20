The Fayette County Fair just keeps getting better! Earlier this week, the Fair board announced its lineup for Tuesday, July 18, as it will feature county music group Shenandoah, who will take to the stage to kick of the 2023 Fair for the Farm Town Proud Concert!
“We feel like we have really grown the Fayette County Fair over the last few years and wanted to continue building on it,” said Shawn Alber, fair board member. “I think this will be a great way to get the fair started with a bang!”
Tickets are set to go on sale on Feb. 1 and are available for $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MidwestTix.com or at Unionland in West Union.
Prior to Shenandoah taking the stage, local favorite Steve Schroeder will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m., with the main show set for 8:30 p.m.
Following the music, a fireworks display will be held for fairgoers.
When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion.
Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.
Shenandoah has recorded ten studio albums (3 certified gold) and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The boys from Muscle Shoals have left a potent legacy on country radio with over a dozen No. 1 records.
Shenandoah made their first public appearance 30 years ago. They are celebrating this milestone with the nationwide “Shenandoah 30th Anniversary Tour.” The group recently signed a record deal with BMG to release their first new album in two decades. Shenandoah premiered their debut single off the album, “Noise,” on SiriusXM and marked their first release to radio in 20 years. The track is produced by Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts and hit the top 30 on the country charts.
Their new album, “Reloaded,” was recently released and was the highest debuting album on the Billboard Chart of their entire career. The album debuted in the Top 15 on the iTunes Charts. Last month Shenandoah premiered a brand new music video on CMT for their current single, “That’s Where I Grew Up,” featuring fellow country star, Michael Ray.
The Fayette County Fair is currently seeking Fayette County farms to help sponsor the opening night of the fair. The goal is to allow and 4-H or FFA members, as well as any military veteran, to attend the concert free of charge. To make this possible, the following sponsorship opportunities are available:
• With a $500 donation, each sponsor will receive 10 free concert tickets and their name and logo on the concert banner.
• With a $1,000 donation, each sponsor will receive 25 free concert tickets and their name on the concert banner.