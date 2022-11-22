Perhaps no organization is more active locally throughout the year than the Oelwein Lions Club. From their extensive community involvement to their far-reaching financial generosity, their extensive engagement and abundant energy have established the group as a highly visible and recognizable local institution.
Though their involvement is broad and far-reaching, Lions member Steve Bradley identified one priority, amidst their ocean of efforts, that best highlights the group’s service. “Oelwein Lions’ main focus,” he said, “is sight and hearing.”
In support of this pledge, the local Lions undertake a variety of service-oriented actions, beginning with their assistance in examining the eyes of children, hoping to identify early on possible vision concerns. Through the group’s KidSight initiative, for example, “we screen 500 area preschoolers each year, as well as spend a day screening at the State Fair,” Bradley explained.
This focus on improving eyesight is also forwarded by the group’s support for the recycling of eyeglasses. In this regard, “we have members and others who recycle about 10,000 pair each year,” Bradley observed, in noting this remarkable accomplishment. “To date, we have recycled 187,000 pair.”
The group’s White Cane fundraiser, meanwhile, is also designed around assisting those with visual impairments, though it is one that, Bradley said, relies on a broader, cooperative effort. “Community support,” he explained, “helps with our White Cane fundraiser to support projects for the blind.” Further, the local Lions help fund summer camp for youth with vision problems, while, through their Leader Dog effort, they provide funding for the training of seeing-eye dogs, as well, Bradley said.
Supporting those with hearing impairments is also important to the Lions, a mission which, like improving vision, is reflected in many of their projects. “We provide glasses and hearing aids for youth and adults,” Bradley said. Additionally, as part of the Iowa Lion’s Foundation, local Lions members “make a major financial contribution to the KidSight program at Iowa City, Lions eye banks, support access to cochlear implants, and assist schools for the deaf,” he explained.
In addition to their signature causes of working to improve vision and hearing, the Oelwein Lions make broader community involvement a staple of their activities.
This participation includes their sponsorship of the Sixth Grade Peace Poster contest, their service to both Arlington Place and at Olde Time Christmas, and recognizing the Citizen of the Year. The Lions also donate their energies to local ditch clean-up, weeding flower boxes in downtown Oelwein, and helping maintain both Lion/Rundle Park and City Park Shelter.
The “Hoot for the Lions” annual Halloween event, which has been held in Oelwein for decades, is also part of their engagement efforts. This year drawing an estimated 400 visitors, the Lions Hoot, which provides children candy, games and costume fun within a safe, family-oriented environment, is also a favorite of Lions members. “It’s pretty special,” Bradley said.
Contributing financially to various community needs is a vital part of the Oelwein Lions’ actions, as well. Those benefiting from such gifts include the Williams Center for the Performing Arts, the United Way, Relay for Life, the Oelwein Public Library, the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild, local disaster relief causes, and the Oelwein Booster Club. Additionally, the Lions help fund various scholarships, and, recently, were also important in supporting the effort to display the Saur-King plane at Oelwein City Park.
In light of such profound engagement, Bradley’s identification of what Lions members see as their duty helps shed light on their motives for the breadth and depth of their commitment to others. “Our mission,” he said, “is to empower volunteers and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need.”
“The Lions motto is ‘We Serve,’ “ he concluded. “We do so by taking an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community.”
A local institution, indeed.