Jan. 26, 1925 – Feb. 13, 2023
INDEPENDENCE — Wilbur C. Nielsen, 98, of Independence, died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Lexington Estate in Independence.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1925, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Clarence Arthur and Emma Marie (Klein) Nielsen. On June 19, 1949, he married Carolyn Evelyn Rondestvedt in Minneapolis. She died in 2011.
During World War II, he served in the Army Air Corps. He served as the president of the Iowa Cheese Manufacturers for 15 years and won several industry honors. He also served on the Board of the Independence Bank for Savings.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the White Funeral Home hosted by Diane Evans. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.
A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.