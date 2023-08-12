STRAWBERRY POINT — It’s family reunion season, and I hope you have the opportunity to connect and maybe reconnect with families that you haven’t seen for a long time and even those who you do see fairly often with hugs and stories about aunts, uncles, cousins, parents, grandparents, and great-great-grandparents. Memories are very important links. They give us appreciation and understanding of events from the past that linger today.
We have had several extended families visit the museum so far this summer, and it is very interesting and moving to listen and learn from them. Amy (Whitlock) Mangrich visited this summer and shared the following: “This museum is very special. I visited as a girl, and this collection began my love of museums, especially natural history museums. I went on to study art and focus on museums and collections, and study eclectic local collections/museums. Many small communities once had collections like this, the
fact that this museum still exists is rare and wonderful. Thank you for being here.”
I hope you have marked your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 26, to attend two very interesting events at Mission in Christ Lutheran Church at 312 East Mission St. Our inaugural “Vintage Quilt Show” will be a display of antique quilts given to the museum beginning at 11 a.m. We will display and talk about antique quilts given to the museum. In their day, the quilts brought comfort, meaning, and identification to families and friends both in warmth and as gifts. Each time they were used, loved, and admired it was like a hug from someone that was far away in distance but close to the heart.
In the afternoon, from 1-3 p.m., we will host “Mission Roadshow Appraisal” with Don Juhl and Joe Davis who will bring their 60 plus years knowledge and experience with fine antiques to Strawberry Point. You are invited to bring some of your treasures for them to tell you about.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission St. in Strawberry Point.