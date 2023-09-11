The Wilder Memorial Museum is hosting the Lenox College Radio Theatre Players, Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Volga City Opera House, Volga. In the past, the Lenox Players have performed for the museum at the Franklin Hotel to sell-out seating, and the delicious meal. The dinner theater will feature old time radio shows, “Ellery Queen, The Adventure of the Murdered Ship,” “The Casablanca Maltese Goldfinch” written by Jerry Eisenhour; and “Easy Aces: Jane Finds a Baby.”
Country Rose will be serving the evening meal at the Opera House, which is always highly looked forward to, and more information will be “served” in the following weeks to come. Tickets will be $45 in advance, $50 at the door and will include both the meal and entertainment.
This fundraiser will help with projects for the museum. We don’t have a yearly money flow that allows us freedom to do and fix without serious thought and long-range planning. The lighting project that you helped us complete took several years! We need your participation. One of our projects is to establish Wilder Memorial Museum highway signs north, south, and west of Strawberry Point.
A second project relates to the museum being severely flooded in 2016 from the torrential downpour of rain that came off the city building behind the museum and could not get away without coming inside. It drenched inside the back of the Alderson Wing. Diane Formo, director, discovered it the day it happened and immediately enlisted help to get the large, heavily loaded, display cabinets moved, along with stored materials behind them. Steps were taken to dry up the moisture and, fortunately, thanks to the prompt rescue action, the museum artifacts were salvaged. It has not been decided as to how we can keep it from happening again. We know that money is an issue for all of us and we hope for your support where possible.
Perhaps you will be able to support the Wilder Memorial Museum and purchase tickets for the Oct. 21 event. If you have seen the Lenox Radio Theatre performances at the Franklin Hotel, you know you will enjoy the good food and their specialized entertainment at the Volga City Opera House. Tickets will be available from our board members: Brad Moorman, president; Laura Harreld, vice-president; Amanda Knox, secretary; Sue Meyer, treasurer; Jennifer Richmond, board member; and Kris Morarend, director.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 West Mission St. in Strawberry Point.