The Wilder Memorial Museum Vintage Quilt Show and the Mission Roadshow held at Mission in Christ Lutheran Church Saturday, Aug. 26, was terrific! Brad Moorman, Sue Meyer, Amanda Knox and Laura Harreld showcased Quilt Turning from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They shared the histories of quilts given to the museum from 1854-1983.
From 1-3 p.m., guest antique specialists, Don Juhl and Joe Davis, shared their talent, experience, and information about the private exhibits that were brought for their commentary and valuation. A very early Monopoly Game was unique, and, bottles that had been “stored and long forgotten” in a basement wall for many years were some of the interesting exhibits. Don and Joe reviewed figurines, pocket watches, pictures, books, and dolls, noting the item values, age, condition, and by whom they were made.
Summer is winding down, and, the Wilder Memorial Museum season is coming to a close Labor Day, Sept. 4. We will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Fridays and Saturdays during September and October.
If you have an event, family visiting, club meeting, or just because, that you would like a museum tour during the week, please call or text 563-419-5329 or email kmorarend@gmail.com to set up a tour.