Quilting expertise is a true talent and is ageless. We have amazing quilters all around who have the truly wonderful talents to make, stitch, and capture time in quilts that need to stand up and take a bow.
Put a star around Saturday, Aug 26, on your wall calendar along with a reminder on your cell phone to come to a four-star event sponsored by the Wilder Memorial Museum at Mission in Christ, 312 East Mission St., Strawberry Point from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A truly Vintage Quilt Show will feature quilts from 1854 to 1987 given to the museum. We will share the quilt stories of history, heritage, and families known by you and many in Northeast Iowa.
Following the quilt show we will host the Mission Roadshow Appraisal, from 1-3 p.m. Don Juhl and Joe Davis will provide appraisal information regarding your antiques which you have questions about. Together, Don and Joe have 60 years of knowledge and experience in the value of antiques. Items excluded are stamps, watches, coins, guns and mid to large furnishings. Appraisal fee is $5 per item.
You won’t need to leave to get lunch as it will be available and provided by Point Vision, a nonprofit organization that is raising money to establish a pickleball court in Strawberry Point.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission St. in Strawberry Point.