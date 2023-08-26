Iowa Public Television featured Iowa State Fair Highlights recently. What a great mini-feature of the “Best of Iowa”! The state fair is very impressive! You will exert yourself and push to cover as much as possible in one day or over several days.
Fair-going has been around for over a hundred years. The Strawberry Point District Fair Association was formed Oct. 31, 1878, and existed from 1878 – 1927. The museum is fortunate to have the District Fair Association Exhibition books from 1882 – 1927 donated by Leo Gallagher. Strawberry Point’s fairgrounds were located where the Senior Citizens Housing and Campbell Park are located today. The fairs were usually held in September. The exhibits consisted of, horses and mules; cattle; swine and sheep; poultry; grains and vegetables; fruits and pantry; fine art and youth exhibits. Sound familiar? There was a large grandstand and a horse racetrack close by. Transportation of fairgoers to the fairgrounds from downtown Strawberry Point was by horse-drawn conveyance and admission to the fair in 1884 cost $0.25.
How did they get the word out about the schedule of events? An ingenious way was to print the fair activity schedule on backs of mailing envelopes for people to use, which served as a way to get the fair program itinerary noted when the envelopes were used for sending letters, bills and payments.
For example, the following description of the Strawberry Point Fair was on the back of envelopes for Sept. 2 – 5, 1913.
The fair was billed as “Four Days of Solid Entertainment and Education with Liberal Premiums and Purses. An Abundance of High Class Free Attractions.” It featured: “The great Pomo Italian Concert Band of Chicago, one of the greatest aggregations of musical talent in the middle west, with their lady vocal artists, and Colonial Instrumental quartette will furnish a climax of musical beauty that you cannot afford to miss. This fair is complete. The speed as great as safety permits. Its finish is sparkling and superb. There is nothing lacking and it is bound to please you immensely. Now let nothing less than a calamity keep you away. Head your motor car our way and don’t stop until you reach the gates. You will get your money’s worth and then some.” That’s a pretty good promo that wouldn’t fall flat for lack of interest.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission St. in Strawberry Point.