The Wilder Memorial Museum has had a change in hours for the fall. We are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during September and October.
A phone call to 563-419-5329 or email kmorarend@gmail.com will help to schedule other dates and times for touring the museum. Strawberry Point is a beautiful town and we are proud to claim it as our home. Thank you to the city employees for the work they do to take care of the cleanliness all around town.
Volunteers are extremely important!
We are grateful to Carol and Larry Minard for their work on the museum flower beds and borders. They put time in during some of the miserably hot evenings when we were at home in air conditioning comfort. It’s not magical work, it’s continual work to make the difference and they are making a difference for us!
Thank you to Doug Schmidt and Cathy and Dean Streicher for watering the planters put out by the Strawberry Point Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development. They resolvedly kept the planters looking good even in the miserable heat!
The Lenox College Radio Theatre Players will be performing at the Volga City Opera House as a fundraiser for the Wilder Memorial Museum Saturday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m., and theater at 7 p.m. You are seeing flyers at businesses about this upcoming event. Tickets are available in advance at a discount. Watch this space next week for details or contact Kris Morarend at the number above.
The Volga City Opera House has undergone lengthy renovation to emphasize its character and personality.
It is exciting to see the wonderful work that has been done and is ongoing. It continues to portray personality and history.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is located at 123 W. Mission St. in Strawberry Point.